Worker killed at Virginia plant 'got caught in' machine, deputy says

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. – A worker was killed in an industrial accident at a plant in Dinwiddie County early Thursday morning, according to authorities.

Deputies and EMS crews were called to Rehrig Pacific on Weakley Road just after 2 a.m., Major William Knott with the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office said.

“There was a piece of machinery that he was working with that he got caught in, injured him to the point he lost his life,” Knott said.

WTVR Major William Knott

WTVR CBS 6 is not releasing the name of the deceased pending notification of their family.

Sheriff’s investigators documented the scene and contacted two state agencies.

“We contacted the Medical Examiner’s Office. They in turn sent an investigator to the scene who does their part of this,” Knott said.

Officials also contacted the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry.

“Because it’s an industrial site, OSHA becomes involved,” Knot explained. “They do their investigation.”

WTVR Rehrig Pacific

Officials with the Virginia Department of Occupational Safety and Health confirmed they have opened an investigation into the incident. However, officials said they could not provide additional details because it is an “active investigation.”

According to the company's website, Rehrig Pacific offers sustainable supply chain solutions, including nestable, stackable and rackable plastic pallets.

The company employs more than 1,800 workers and has manufacturing, service centers and recycling locations, according to Rehrig Pacific. The Dinwiddie facility is listed as a “service operations” location.

WTVR CBS 6 has reached out to Rehrig Pacific, but had not heard back as of Thursday afternoon. We will update this story when we do.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.