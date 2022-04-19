Watch
Woman killed, 7-year-old child injured in Henrico crash

Virginia State Police
Posted at 4:30 PM, Apr 19, 2022
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal Henrico County crash that killed a woman and left a child with injuries.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday on I-64 eastbound at the 194-mile marker.

The crash happened when Regina Howard Thomas, 69, of Sandston, was operating a 2010 Lexus ES four-door that gradually ran off the road and struck trees, according to witnesses.

Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

A 7-year-old child was properly restrained in the vehicle and was transported to VCU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

