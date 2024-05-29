Family wants answers after uncle found shot to death in Caroline County woods: 'It's a terrible hurt'

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. -- The Caroline County Sheriff's Office, the FBI, and the Virginia State Police have all been involved in the murder investigation of a Richmond man over Memorial Day weekend.

The body of 51-year-old Reggie Holmes was discovered off Sparta Road in Caroline County just before noon on Sunday.

Family of Reggie Holmes Reggie Holmes

A small burned spot off of a driveway in the 3100 block of Sparta Road is where a man followed buzzards Sunday morning and made a gruesome discovery.

"It's a terrible hurt because it's unnecessary," Reggie's nephew said. "Whatever it was, he didn't deserve that. And then the people he was around were supposed to be his friends."

WTVR Reggie's nephew and niece

Their uncle's body was dragged to a spot in the woods, where investigators say he was shot multiple times.

Sources tell CBS 6's Jon Burkett that whoever was involved - also set him on fire.

"It's gotta be someone he felt safe with to get in the car with and drive down the road at 2 or 3 in the morning and never knowing he'd never make it back," Reggie's nephew said. "We knew he spent a lot of time in Richmond, but we are trying to figure out how he ended up here in Caroline."

Family of Reggie Holmes Reggie Holmes

Reggie's nephew and niece both believe he was in the area at a hunt club partying with people he thought were friends.

Reggie grew up in King and Queen County, but most recently was working in Richmond as a barber.

