The old underpass to Regency could become the site of a new store

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The mixed-use redevelopment of Regency mall could spill across the street with an additional project envisioned at the site of what used to be an entrance ramp under Parham Road. The developers behind the transforming mall have struck a deal with Henrico’s Economic Development Authority to buy the county-owned land at 1401 Eastridge Road, a triangular-shaped lot in the southeast corner of Parham’s intersection with Eastridge and Quioccasin roads, for a mixed-use development that would add to the overall Regency project.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.