New Richmond pickleball venue at Regency opening this week

BizSense
Posted at 6:14 AM, Dec 13, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- The operators behind Performance Pickleball RVA are just about ready to serve up the venue that’s taken over a former department store at Regency.

The new venue is set to open Friday in the 41,000-square-foot space that was formerly the ground level of the Macy’s North store that closed in 2016. The upper level is occupied by entertainment venue Surge Adventure Park.

Performance Pickleball has 12 indoor pickleball courts, as well as a warm-up court, which has a removable net that can be pulled up to make way for temporary seating for large-scale tournaments.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

