Referees aim to promote safety on 'really, really busy' streets on VCU campus

RICHMOND, Va. -- People dressed as referees helped people cross streets on Virginia Commonwealth University’s main campus Wednesday.

The event was part of the VCU Police Department's pedestrian, cyclist and driver safety initiative.

Referees helped direct traffic and pedestrians at West Main and North Linden streets before taking their expertise to West Franklin and Shafer streets.

The refs also threw flags when anyone attempted to cross the street incorrectly.

John Venuti, VCU's assistant vice president of public safety, said the point of the program is to raise awareness.

"What were really trying to do is raise prevention, awareness and education about using safe habits to travel thorough these streets that surround VCU that are really, really busy all of the time," Venuti said.

The event came weeks after some expressed concern after a VCU student was struck and killed while crossing the street at Laurel and West Main streets. That is the busy intersection adjacent to the Gladding Residence Center, the Altria Theater and Monroe Park.

VCU Police said this is just one step towards improving driver and pedestrian safety.



