Aquarium shop Reefology RVA dives into larger storefront in Henrico

RICHMOND, Va. — After testing the waters for two years in Midlothian, a local aquarium store has scaled up with a move to Henrico. Reefology RVA, which specializes in saltwater aquariums, is preparing to reopen at 1561 Parham Road in Ridge Shopping Center, near Regency. The 1,200-square-foot shop is a big upgrade for owner Christopher Kilgore, who started Reefology in a 400-square-foot spot at 11900 Hull Street Road. Read more on Richmond BizSense.
Posted at 10:06 AM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 10:06:46-04
RICHMOND, Va. — After testing the waters for two years in Midlothian, a local aquarium store has scaled up with a move to Henrico. Reefology RVA, which specializes in saltwater aquariums, is preparing to reopen at 1561 Parham Road in Ridge Shopping Center, near Regency. The 1,200-square-foot shop is a big upgrade for owner Christopher Kilgore, who started Reefology in a 400-square-foot spot at 11900 Hull Street Road. Read more on Richmond BizSense.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers
📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.