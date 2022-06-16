Aquarium shop Reefology RVA dives into larger storefront in Henrico

RICHMOND, Va. — After testing the waters for two years in Midlothian, a local aquarium store has scaled up with a move to Henrico. Reefology RVA, which specializes in saltwater aquariums, is preparing to reopen at 1561 Parham Road in Ridge Shopping Center, near Regency. The 1,200-square-foot shop is a big upgrade for owner Christopher Kilgore, who started Reefology in a 400-square-foot spot at 11900 Hull Street Road. Read more on Richmond BizSense.

