Four-story redevelopment in the works for Patterson-Libbie corner in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- The home of a longtime West End bakery is being eyed for redevelopment.

A four-story commercial building is being planned to replace the Westhampton Pastry Shop building at 5728 Patterson Ave.

The building, at the corner of Patterson and Libbie Avenues, also houses gift shops Gild and Ash and Relics to Rhinestones.

The 73-year-old bakery is likely to be part of the new project and continue to operate there. The new structure would include three stories of office space above ground-floor retail space.

