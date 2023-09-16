Red Shoe Rendezvous benefits Ronald McDonald House in Richmond: 'This is a special house'

GLEN ALLEN, Va. -- The Red Shoe Rendezvous Gala and Golf Tournament that benefits the Ronald McDonald House in Richmond is Monday, Sept. 25 and Tuesday, Sept. 26 at the Dominion Club in Glen Allen.

Organizers said the event is the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Richmond's "largest fundraising event of the year, bringing together advocates, sponsors and community leaders for a one-of-a-kind experience."

"Our hope is to raise the essential funds to support our programs and services that continue to help families with children receiving medical care in the Richmond region," organizers said.

Click here for more information or to get tickets.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.