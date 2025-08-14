Red Cross offering donor incentives to help battle blood shortage

RICHMOND, Va. — The American Red Cross is experiencing a downturn in blood donations during the back-to-school season, a time when the organization typically sees its lowest supply levels.

"With so many people traveling, so many people getting ready for back to school, and stress and the anxiety and everything that comes to that, we unfortunately do see a downturn in turnout at donation centers," Red Cross spokesperson Jonathan McNamara told CBS 6.

McNamara explained that this time of year also sees increased demand for blood with more trauma cases, cancer patients who rely on donations, and mothers who experience complications after childbirth.

Hurricane season, which runs from June 1 through November 30, can further complicate matters by disrupting critical donation drives and depleting resources from communities.

"Your donation of blood to the Red Cross is even more valuable because we know whether a storm impacts us here in Central Virginia or anywhere in the country, we will see dozens of blood drives canceled when those storms do hit," McNamara said.

To boost donations, the Red Cross is offering several incentives to encourage donors to make appointments.

The organization is providing free A1C testing, commonly used to screen for diabetes and pre-diabetes, on all successful blood, platelet and plasma donations in August.

"By giving this information that enhances people's knowledge of their own individual health situation, we can help bridge the gap in terms of knowledge that's out there in the community. When you come to the Red Cross this month, you'll be able to have that A1C screening done. You'll get that information within one to two weeks in our blood donor app," McNamara said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one-third of people lack access to regular primary care in the U.S., where diabetes affects 1 in 10 people and nearly a quarter of those living with it have been undiagnosed.

McNamara said fasting for A1C testing is not required. He advised that donors should ensure they're hydrated and healthy prior to visiting a blood drive.

Donors will also receive a $15 gift card to a participating retailer of their choice.

"It's an opportunity to encourage somebody who maybe have never joined the Red Cross to drive before to consider donating blood," McNamara said. "It's also a way that we can say thank you to our existing donors who join us time and time again, rolling up their sleeve to give a piece of themselves to somebody they'll likely never meet."

