Red Cross in need of 75 donor ambassadors

RICHMOND, Va. -- As the summer approaches, the American Red Cross is looking to boost their volunteer rolls.

The agency is making a plea with the community to step up.

Red Cross donor ambassadors help keep the wheels turning behind the scenes as the agency continues it's mission to provide support for hospitals and patients who need blood.

The agency has a critical need for donor ambassadors and transportation specialists.

In the coming weeks, the Red Cross has a robust lineup of blood drives across the metro Richmond area.

Spokesperson Jonathan McNamara explained how critical a role donor ambassadors play in their operations.

"They are the smiling faces that greet you at the door at our drives. They help answer questions and help check people in and make them feel at home and make their experience enjoyable," said McNamara. "They are critical to our operations and help to support all of our drives throughout the community."

Mcnamara said they are looking to recruit 75 donor ambassadors. Many of them, often go on to volunteering in other capacities within the agency.

For more information on being a donor ambassador, you can check out redcross.org/volunteertoday.

You can also sign up as a volunteer by calling the red cross at 804-780-2250.