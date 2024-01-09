Red Cross reports drop in blood donations over the holidays

RICHMOND, Va., — The Virginia Capital Region Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood shortage as the nation faces the lowest number of people giving blood in 20 years.

Jonathan McNamara took CBS 6 behind the scenes at the Red Cross headquarters on Emerywood Parkway in Henrico County.

Red Cross employees in white coats packed blood donations in coolers. The room filled with refrigerators and shelving is the final step in the blood process for it is delivered to hospitals across Virginia.

The refrigerators were lacking blood donations when we visited.

“We want these shelves to be more full. We want about a five day supply of those key blood types on hand. At different points in time when we be in the shortage we're at less than a day's worth of supply on here,” McNamara explained.

Over the last 20 years, the number of people donating blood to the Red Cross has fallen by about 40%, according to a press release.

The organization saw a 7,000 donation shortfall between Christmas and New Year’s.

“The ripple effect has an impact on elective surgeries. Patients with conditions like sickle cell who may see their blood donations or blood transfusions delayed and we want to prevent that if at all possible. We know hospitals are already strained with COVID and flu and RSV, and we don't want them dealing with the second health care crisis,” McNamara stated.

Blood products are currently going to hospitals faster than blood donations are coming in, and in recent weeks, the Red Cross has had to limit distributions of type O blood products – among the most transfused blood types – to hospitals.

McNamara said the Red Cross is trying to reach to Black donors in particular.

“Many patients with sickle cell [disease] can only receive blood from other Black blood donors. So there is a need, particularly right now for our blood supply to match the communities in which we serve. Maintaining a diverse blood supply is also really critically important during this time,” he explained.

Don’t wait – to make an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The Red Cross and the National Football League (NFL) are partnering this January, during National Blood Donor Month, to urge individuals to give blood or platelets and help tackle the emergency blood shortage.

Those who donate blood, platelets or plasma in January will automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. For details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Super Bowl.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!