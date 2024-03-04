Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Downtown Richmond studio amps up with high-tech upgrade

RedAmp2.jpg
BizSense
RedAmp2.jpg
Posted at 6:26 AM, Mar 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-04 06:26:29-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Know that surround-sound promo before the movies in certain theaters with that voice that whispers, “All…around…you”? Now, a Richmond recording studio is able to say the same thing.

Red Amp Audio has equipped its Grace Street facility with Dolby Atmos recording and audio mixing technology, making it the first commercial sound studio in Virginia to be Dolby-certified as an Atmos-capable studio.

Dolby Atmos is the latest surround-sound technology that goes beyond the five- and seven-speaker placements of Dolby Digital 5.1 and Dolby Surround 7.1 to include additional channels and spatial sound capabilities to create a more immersive sound experience.

Dolby Atmos (think atmosphere) has made its way into high-tech movie theaters and is becoming an industry standard in music and TV and more widespread with advances in digital audio/visual technologies.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone