Downtown Richmond studio amps up with high-tech upgrade

RICHMOND, Va. -- Know that surround-sound promo before the movies in certain theaters with that voice that whispers, “All…around…you”? Now, a Richmond recording studio is able to say the same thing.

Red Amp Audio has equipped its Grace Street facility with Dolby Atmos recording and audio mixing technology, making it the first commercial sound studio in Virginia to be Dolby-certified as an Atmos-capable studio.

Dolby Atmos is the latest surround-sound technology that goes beyond the five- and seven-speaker placements of Dolby Digital 5.1 and Dolby Surround 7.1 to include additional channels and spatial sound capabilities to create a more immersive sound experience.

Dolby Atmos (think atmosphere) has made its way into high-tech movie theaters and is becoming an industry standard in music and TV and more widespread with advances in digital audio/visual technologies.

