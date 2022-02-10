'Rebelle' helps woman in business overcome challenges

RICHMOND, Va. — There's the business side to owning your own business, but there's also the emotional side such as the self-doubt and being your own advocate.

Richmond-based organization "Rebelle" goes beyond connecting business women, helping them with the different obstacles that come with being your own boss.

Founder Shannon Siriano Greenwood created the group in 2017 after she juggled her own business while battling postpartum depression. Rebelle is something she wished she would have had.

The group helps business women talk about things that aren't usually talked about.

Once you apply, you're matched with a cohort group of women that help you maneuver through all type of challenges.

"Essentially this is like your board of advisers, personal sounding board to bring whatever it is you want to the table, and really become more strategic about what you're doing," said Greenwood.

There are now SWELL by Rebelle networking members all across the country.

Most of the members is right here in Virginia. Cohorts are opened three times a year.

The next one is March. And that's when the next issue of their new digital "Rebelle Magazine" comes out. You can download it on Rebelle's website.

