Hopewell's Real Life Center offers mentorship and safety for at-risk teens

HOPEWELL, Va. — The Real Life Center is now available for life coaches to mentor young people in Hopewell to keep them off the streets, on the right path and making positive choices.

The center, which opened its doors Friday afternoon, provides a safe space and activities for at-risk youth.

Life coaches are available to steer teens way from violence and encourage them to become productive members of the community.

"One of our partners talks about there's three types of kids—one in the house, one on the porch, and one on the streets," Hopewell Deputy Chief Donald Reid said. "Once they're on the street, it's too late, but if they're on the porch, you can tug and pull them back in."

The new facility offers resources, prevention programs, classrooms, and educational opportunities. Additionally, it features a recording studio and a gaming area.

"We will have some structured employment workshops and job help, but we also have a recording studio and gaming area, so it can be an area where folks come and talk and hang out and feel safe," said Dr. Sarah Scarbrough, who founded the initiative in Richmond in 2016.

The Real Life Center also includes a memorial wall dedicated to families from the region who have lost young loved ones to violence.

The center's creation was inspired by the increase in violence in Hopewell in 2022.

"That's why this started in January of 2023. We were at a 74% increase of violent crime in 2022, and that's why Project Safe was born," Reid said. "We've seen drastic reductions since. I mean, it still comes in waves... but we are seeing that activity curbed ultimately."

Reid is hopeful the center's resources and educational elements will make a difference.

"It's a piece away from the streets, away from scenes, away from houses," Reid said. "It's out of sight for most, so this will give the Real Life team through Project Safe and our officers the ability to gain that personal connection."

