'Amazing' hairstylists boosting self-esteem for these Richmond girls 'brings a smile to all of our hearts'

RICHMOND, Va. — An area group helped Central Virginia roughly 30 girls build confidence on Sunday to celebrate National Mentoring Month.

R.E.A.L. Girlz hosted "A New Me Event" to create a space for elementary schoolers across Central Virginia to develop leadership skills and healthy relationships while enjoying a fun new look.

The event at the Peter Paul Development Center featured 12 licensed hairstylists, arts and crafts, giveaways and more.

"You can see the expression on their faces after they get their hair style, the smile that they have," Tammie Mobley, the group's founder and executive director, "The smile from their parents. And just saying, 'Thank you for doing this for our daughters.' It just brings a smile to all of our hearts, the R.E.A.L. Girlzs family, Peter Paul Development family and all the stylists that's here."

Mobley hopes events like these can boost young girls' confidence and self-esteem.

"The girls have been excited. The parents have been excited. We gave them swag bags... [that] have some accessories in there for them," Mobley said. "And just to see their smiles on their face and say, tomorrow's Monday, they're going to go back a new me."

Mobley thanked everyone who helped make the event such a success.

"It's a community effort, and I want to appreciate everybody that came to be a part of it," she said

