National residential brokerage splashes into Richmond, picks up 50-plus local agents

RICHMOND, Va. -- A national real estate company is making a push into Richmond’s residential market, picking up dozens of local agents in recent weeks with more said to be on the way.

The Real Brokerage, a 10-year-old publicly traded brokerage based in Toronto and New York City, upped its local presence earlier this month with the addition of Mission Realty, a 30-person team led by Clayton Gits that was previously affiliated with online brokerage EXP Realty.

Joining Mission at Real Brokerage are fellow EXP expats Lemus Group, a seven-agent team led by Rudy Argueta and Diana Lemus; Cullather Group, a team of six led by Matt Cullather; Fauver Group, a three-agent team led by Zachary Fauver; and Daniel Hicks and Shannon Milligan of RVA Home Team.

