Read former Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith's resignation letter: 'It is with a heavy heart'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The City of Richmond released the resignation letter now former Richmond Police Gerald Smith sent to Richmond Chief Administrative Officer Lincoln Saunders. While there is no date on the letter, Smith's sudden resignation was announced Tuesday evening at Richmond City Hall.

Dear Mr. Saunders,

It is with a heavy heart that I tender my resignation as the Chief of Police for the City of Richmond effective December 31st. The past two and a half years serving as Chief of Police for [sic] has been rewarding and a true learning experience.

I would like to thank the Mayor and City Council for this opportunity and their support during my tenure with the City of Richmond.

For over 35 years, I have served different communities. I pray that my work and commitment to the city, our residents, and the men and women I have served with, has raised the bar in policing.

While I have had my challenges and made some mistakes, these officers have continuously stepped up to the plate to ensure Richmond has quality service.

Thank you for the opportunity to serve this great city.

Sincerely,

Chief Gerald Smith

In a statement to CBS 6, Saunders expressed his appreciation for former Chief Smith's dedication to Richmond over his two-plus years on the job and confirmed Smith would receive $15,427.93, or four weeks' pay, while on administrative leave until December 31.

Smith resigned Tuesday amid controversy surrounding reported low morale within the department, mounting police officer vacancies, his claims about the scrutinized alleged July 4th mass shooting plot in which no evidence has been made public, and the Richmond Coalition of Police recently telling CBS 6 it was calling for a "change in leadership."

