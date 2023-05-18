How this veteran is helping children with disabilities find freedom

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The non-profit REACHcycles will donate 23 special bicycles to children with disabilities this weekend.

REACHcycles founder James Howard, a former US Army captain who’s paralyzed, was inspired to give back after seeing a lack of resources for children who cannot ride a common bicycle.

Since 2014, Howard and his volunteers have outfitted close to 800 bicycles to kids in need.

On Sunday, he will continue his goodwill by presenting 23 specially adapted, three-wheeled cycles to children with disabilities who have been selected by REACHcycles from numerous applications.

“There's nothing like it. You are able to give them that freedom of mobility. It's given me a whole new purpose,” Howard explained. “When you see these children really get their bikes and get to experience that first time bike. It's just really special. It touches everybody's heart that's involved.”

The event is at AMF baker on West Laburnum Avenue from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Each child will be evaluated and fitted for their donated AmTryke, according to a press release.

Evaluations will be provided by volunteer certified therapist along with VCU student therapists. Numerous volunteers including veterans, school groups and church groups have assembled these bikes for the children.