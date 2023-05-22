Veteran: Smiles of kids gifted adaptive bikes 'say everything'

RICHMOND, Va. — The nonprofit REACHcycles gave children living with disabilities the gift of freedom and mobility at their event on Sunday.

They donated almost two dozen adapted bikes during an event in the city at AMF Bakery. The organization provides therapeutic bikes to children and veterans who can't ride tradition bikes.

23 children with disabilities were fitted for their very own adapted three-wheel cycles.

Volunteers, including veterans and school groups, helped build the bikes.

Since the organization's start in 2014, REACHcycles has donated over 770 adapted bikes.

"I have so many great volunteers," said REACHcycles founder James Howard. "For me it's the smile, all the work that goes into it."