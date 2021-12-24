Police: Richmond father is a victim of domestic violence

RICHMOND, Va. -- Rayquan Penn will spend his holiday recovering.

The Richmond father is a victim of domestic violence. Police said Penn was stabbed and shot multiple times by the same woman on two separate occasions.

"It's been a rough road," Penn's mother Donette Broadnax said.

Penn was hospitalized after he was shot six times in Fairfield Court.

The shooting happened three weeks after he was stabbed multiple times at the same location.

The same woman, 25-year-old Gernice Roberts, is the suspect in both domestic violence cases, according to Richmond Police.

"I was on the phone at that time with Rayquaan. I heard her shoot my son!" Broadnax said.

As Penn when to the hospital, Roberts went on the run. She was later tracked down by the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force in West Virginia and charged with attempted murder and a weapons charge.

"Get away," Broadnax advised others who might be in violent relationships. "You may think it's cute at that time like, 'oh my goodness she loves me - she's crazy about me.' When someone tells you they love you to death, take their word for it and leave."

Roberts is being detained at Lynchburg Regional Jail with no bond.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.