Virginia family expresses gratitude after CBS 6 viewers help pay for son's tombstone: "It means everything"

RICHMOND, Va. -- Back in April CBS 6 introduced you to the family of Rayon Washington.

In May 2022, the three-month-old died suddenly. Rayon's grandmother, Keashonna Speight, and his mother Kariah White reached out to CBS 6, after paying a business $3500 for a headstone for baby Rayon and never receiving it nearly a year after his death.

It was a situation they say that only made the grieving process even harder.

"I just feel so bad. Everybody's is filled with headstones and my son's is just empty," said White back in April.

After the story aired, Speight said the community responded with lots of love almost immediately. "It was short of amazing of the outpouring of support we got from people just reaching out giving condolences still till this day," she said.

From kind words and artwork to companies offering to make a headstone for free, the family said their prayers were answered in a multitude of ways.

A headstone for precious Rayon was donated and placed for free by a Petersburg-based business just two months later.

"Next thing you know I got all these pictures coming to my phone, do you like one of these headstones," Speight said.

The family said they can’t say thank you enough to the community for all of the love and support they received.

"I come out here every morning after I get off work," said White. "I mean I just can’t express the gratitude I have for everyone; I mean his headstone is absolutely beautiful," said Speight.

They said they will forever appreciate the kindness shown by strangers during some of the darkest days of their lives.

"It means everything like I get to come here and have my son and sit there and talk to my son, there’s a picture of him, there’s his name, it’s him," said White.

