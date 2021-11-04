Chesterfield man killed on Iron Bridge Road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Chesterfield man was hit by a car and killed Thursday morning along the 5700 block of Iron Bridge Road.

Chesterfield Police identified the man as 41-year-old Ray C. Worner, of Garthdale Road.

"At this point, the investigation indicates that Worner was likely lying in the roadway at the time he was struck," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "The striking vehicle stopped at the scene."

Police were called to the scene at about 7:15 a.m.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing, according to police.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.