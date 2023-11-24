Man who spent Thanksgiving in dog run raises $15,000 for rural Virginia animal shelter

LUNENBURG COUNTY, Va. -- A Lunenburg County animal control officer who spent 12 hours inside a dog kennel on Thanksgiving Day exceeded his goal of raising $15,000 for his shelter.

For the past eight years, Ray Elliott has spent 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving inside a dog run without food or water to help raise money and awareness for his rural shelter.

"I don't eat anything during the day because that's the whole point about bringing awareness to you know, animals being abandoned," Elliott said in a previous interview.

Local News This animal control officer spends Thanksgiving locked in a Virginia dog kennel Caroline Coleburn

Because Lunenburg is a rural community, Elliott said they are often underfunded and do not have the resources larger county and city shelters may have.

"I'm just honored to be able to be a voice for our animals," Elliott said.

Additionally, Elliott also had the help of students in Lunenburg County's Career and Technical Education Program to raise awareness about the importance of responsible pet ownership.

Elliott's Ruff ‘N It fundraiser has brought in more than $107,000 for the shelter over the years. Click here to learn more or make a donation..

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.