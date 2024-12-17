Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

You think traffic was bad before? Now there are rats driving in Richmond.

Rats love to drive, according to Richmond researchers
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — An ongoing study at the University of Richmond has found that rats not only can drive but also seem to enjoy it. Researchers used treats like Fruit Loops to motivate the rats to operate small homemade rat cars.

These little cars have a lever that acts like a gas pedal, and the rats learned to steer them using special techniques. The rats even used tiny blinkers, and it looks like they prefer driving when given the choice.

"Day after day, week after week, they would see the car, run to the car, jump into the car, and drive," said Kelly Lambert, a researcher at the University of Richmond. "So they went out of their way to drive. It suggests that they prefer the driving over walking."

The researchers plan to conduct more tests, like racing the rats against each other, to see how competitive they are. This study shows how smart rats can be and reveals their ability to learn complex behaviors.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone