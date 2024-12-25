Masked men wanted for Christmas Eve home invasion in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — One person was hurt badly enough to be sent to the hospital during a Christmas Eve home invasion and robbery in Chesterfield, according to police.

Police were called to a home along the 7600 block of Ratling Drive, off N. Spring Run Road, shortly before 7:00pm Tuesday night after police said two men wearing all-black clothing, gloves, and masks took money and other items from the home.

"[They] forcibly entered the residence armed and demanded money. The victims suffered injuries and one of the victims was transported to the hospital for treatment," police said.

The conditions of those who were injured have not yet been released.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

