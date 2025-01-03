Man arrested in connection to Christmas Eve home invasion in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a home invasion and robbery on Christmas Eve in Chesterfield.

Chesterfield County police said two armed men wearing gloves and masks forced their way into a home along Ratling Drive and demanded money. Two people were injured, one of them was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Barry Rush, 47, was arrested on Dec. 27 and is in the Riverside Regional Jail without bond. He is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, abduction, robbery causing serious bodily injury, burglary, aggravated malicious wounding and conspiracy.

Police said the investigation indicates that this was not a random crime.

The other suspect has not been identified by police at this time.

WATCH: Masked men wanted for Christmas Eve home invasion in Chesterfield

Masked men wanted for Christmas Eve home invasion in Chesterfield

Police are asking anyone who may have home surveillance video or information to contact them at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube