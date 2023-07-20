Police ID teen killed in Prince George neighborhood

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- Police have released the name of a young man killed in a Prince George neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the 6400 block of Blair Court just after 2:35 a.m. for a report of a person that was shot, according to Officer Alexis Grochmal with Prince George County Police.

When police arrived, they found an 18-year-old man lying on the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, Rashad James of Dinwiddie County, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Detectives are currently investigating the events that led to this incident and the identification of the suspect/s involved in this incident," Grochmal said.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the Prince George Police Department at 804-733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777. You can choose to remain anonymous by using our P3tips application or by texting a tip. To do so, simply add "274637 (CRIMES)" to your contacts list on your cell phone and send a message including "igotcha" along with your message/tip.

