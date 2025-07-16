Water advisory lifted for Rappahannock River following wastewater incident

RICHMOND, Va. — The Three Rivers Health District has lifted the recreational advisory for Hoskins Creek and the Rappahannock River that was put in place following a wastewater discharge incident.

The affected area included Hoskins Creek and the Rappahannock River from the Downing Bridge extending along the shoreline downstream to Wares Wharf.

According to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), water samples collected on July 14 show bacteria concentrations in the advisory area have returned to normal background levels.

The advisory was initially issued as a precautionary measure after approximately 725,000 gallons of partially treated wastewater was discharged from the Tappahannock Wastewater Treatment Plant into Hoskins Creek.

The discharge occurred between July 8 and July 12 when a lightning strike caused equipment failure at the facility.

Officials confirmed that repairs to the treatment plant have been completed.

The Virginia Department of Health reports no evidence of impacts to drinking water at this time.

To stay safe while recreating in natural waters the public should:

• Never swallow untreated water and don’t swim if your skin has cuts or open wounds.

• Wash hands frequently, including after swimming and before preparing and eating food.

• Shower or bathe after swimming to wash off possible germs and contaminants.

• Check the water and the area around it before swimming. Avoid going in water if there is a green film on

the water or if the water is cloudier than usual. Avoid swimming near storm drains or livestock.

• Avoid swimming if you are vomiting or have diarrhea.

• Avoid swimming in natural waterways for three days following rain events. Heavy rain picks up anything

it comes in contact with, including germs from overflowing sewage, polluted storm water, and runoff

from land.

• Avoid any area of the waterbody where there is water with a foul or chemical odor, dead or dying fish, or

discolored water.

• If taking fish caught from natural waters, remove the skin from filets and dispose of viscera and internal

organs. Cook filets to proper temperature and clean knives and cutting boards with soapy water. Follow

posted fish consumption advisories.

• Check with your healthcare provider before swimming in oceans, lakes, rivers, and other natural bodies

of water if your body’s ability to fight germs is already affected by other health problems or medicines.

