New cancer clinic opening soon at Rappahannock General Hospital in Kilmarnock

KILMARNOCK, Va. — Bon Secours Rappahannock General Hospital unveiled a new cancer clinic and outpatient infusion center (OPIC) on Friday, set to open to patients early next month.

“This is a proud and meaningful moment for our hospital and for the many patients and families who seek care at Rappahannock General Hospital,” said Bessie Brown, vice president of nursing and hospital administrator at RGH, in a statement. “With the opening of this new facility, we’re not only expanding access to vital cancer care, but we’re also delivering it in a way that prioritizes compassion, convenience, and continuity. We’re deeply grateful to the community whose generosity helped make this possible.”

The new clinic and OPIC are part of a larger investment in Rappahannock General Hospital, which began in 2021 and has already delivered key improvements including a new hospital entrance, lobby, emergency department, reception area and café.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube