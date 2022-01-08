Nearly 12,000 REC members still without power; 'scattered outages' could run into next week

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) officials said power has been restored to 89,000 members who lost electricity during Monday's snowstorm, according to an update Saturday. That means nearly 12,000 members remain without power this weekend.

Most of the outages were in Louisa (3,200+), Spotsylvania (3,500+), Orange (1,200+), and Caroline (963+). Hanover County was reporting 843 outages as of 7 p.m. Saturday.

"Most larger outage events will clear up over the weekend, ”REC spokesperson Casey Hollins wrote. “Because REC has hundreds of mutual-aid crews helping in the field, they will also now be able to tackle smaller outages throughout REC’s communities. With this storm, the electric grid was shaken to its foundation. To those still without power, please know that more than 1,000 field workers are working as quickly and safely as they can to get your lights and your heat back on for you.”

Officials with the cooperative estimated most outages should be restored by Sunday night, but warned that "scattered smaller outages will continue into next week."

Man without power frustrated: 'Some underlying systemic problem'

"As a REC member, I'm concerned that there appears to be some underlying systemic problem with the way they address this," said Elias Hall, who has been without power in his Louisa County home for nearly a week. "For all of the residents along Cedar Hill Road and Louisa County, Virginia. There's been absolutely no power."

His power was knocked out during Monday's winter storm and he now worries about those in his neighborhood.

"Some of my neighbors about to freeze to death," Hall said. "We have elderly folks, neighbors that require constant attention to make sure they have appropriate heat, and you know, warm food, fresh water, things like that."

Cooperative CEO: 'Challenges' have impacted 'ability to get in'

"It's still really our toughest hit county at the moment, we have about 4000 meters off out of the 12,600 that we serve," John Hewa, who serves as Executive Director and CEO of Rappahannock Electric Cooperative.

"We have every resource of Rappahannock and co-ops here in the Commonwealth of Virginia helping us as well as mutual aid co-ops and contractors from, as I mentioned, about 12 states right now," Hewa said.

Virginia National Guard soldiers also chipped in Saturday to help cut trees for REC crews to get through, which Hewa said has been part of the challenge to get to downed lines.

"So those challenges have been a tremendous impact to our ability to get in and get the response," Hewa said. "Likewise, when we're bringing in such a large, large workforce from all these different states, we have to provide accommodations for these crews, we need to find a place for them to be able to get some rest, we've got to get those trucks actually in here."

However, for Hall, who is a REC member, he believes the power company should have been better prepared.

"There's debris in the road that's been there since the storm. I mean there are transformers wires," Hall said. "Thankfully none of them are alive. But it's difficult for vehicles to pass through.

As of 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, REC reports more than 3,200 members still don’t have power in Louisa County. That's the highest percentage in counties REC serves.

While the company is urging patience from it’s members, Hall just hopes the lights can kick back on soon.

"Seems to me somebody dropped the ball at the higher level and it certainly isn't these poor crews out here working because they are given an everything they've got," Hall said.

"Be patient with us," Hewa added. "We will get out there we will get someone a qualified electrical line worker to take a look. And we'll do whatever tree work and line work we're going to need to do get your lights and your power back restored."

Officials with the cooperative estimated that the majority of outages should be restored by Sunday night, but warned that "scattered smaller outages will continue into next week."

Those who need assistance over the weekend in Louisa County, can call the Emergency Operations Center at 540-967-1234. T

