Family received ransom demand on WhatsApp for missing Virginia boy; massive search continues

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As law enforcement deployed a massive search effort involving bloodhounds, security footage, drones, helicopters and mounted patrols, the family of a missing Virginia Beach boy has received a ransom request, police said Sunday.

The ransom request was sent to the parents of Juan Sebastian Mejia Acevedo via WhatsApp while they were on Facebook Live, which led Virginia Beach investigators to call the matter a suspected abduction.

The 12-year-old was believed to be at a friend's house Friday morning and was reported missing by his parents later that night, authorities said. An Amber Alert was issued Saturday after police said the child was believed to have been abducted around 9 a.m. along the 200 block of Mica Avenue.

Police also noted that they have contacted Immigration and Customs Enforcement and confirmed that Acevedo is not in their custody.

"We are doing everything we can to locate Juan and return him safely to his family,” said VBPD Chief Paul Neudigate. “The community’s help is crucial, and we urge anyone who has seen or heard anything to contact us right away.”

Officers described Acevedo as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 105 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, officials said.

The child, who was last seen wearing blue pants, a red hoodie and black shoes, is "believed to have been abducted by an unknown person," troopers said.

The department is working with Virginia State Police and Hampton Police to support their search efforts.

And while police said they do not believe this to be a recovery mission — meaning that they believe Acevedo is still alive — they have also deployed marine units to search nearby lakes and ponds.

If you believe you've seen Acevedo or have any information that could help in the investigation, call 911 or the VBPD Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or Crime Solvers anonymously at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP/P3tips.com.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

