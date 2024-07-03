She's fighting for her life just weeks after graduating from high school: 'Everything has changed'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A teenage girl is in critical condition after she was one of six people shot in a Henrico shooting the night of June 22.

18-year-old Ra’Niyah Mayfield had just graduated from Varina High School weeks earlier and was ready to start her planned summer of fun before her freshman year of college.

But unfortunately, on the night of June 22, all of her hopes and dreams were put on pause.

"Everything has changed. Her mental, her physical. She's trying to adjust mentally to everything that has happened," Ra'Niyah's mother, Annette Flack said.

Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6 that a crash in the parking lot of Hunton Park after a party is what triggered the violence.

Police say six people were shot including Ra'Niyah.

Henrico Police reported that all injuries were non-life threatening, which worked the nerves of Ra'Niyah's family.

"Having to communicate through a notepad and stuff like that," Ra'Niyah's cousin Keondra Scott said. "She used to be so lively and youthful to this situation happening and completely altering everything."

Family members say it may not be life-threatening, but certainly life-changing for the 18-year-old.

Ra’Niyah’s parents tell Burkett that she is currently intubated and in critical condition.

The bullet traveled through her rib cage and collided with her vertebrae. They say her road to recovery will be filled with months of rehabilitation.

"They were kids trying to have a good time and that good time turned into a call you never want to receive,” Flack said.

The other five victims of the shooting have been treated and released.

If you would like to help support Ra'Niyah's family with her medical bills, you can visit this GoFundMe page.

Detectives are still looking for information and video from the incident. You can call Crime Stoppers anonymously or scan the QR code on HPD's Facebook page to upload any video straight to the detectives working the case.

