Have you seen Randy Klingman? Missing Richmond man last seen at senior apartments Monday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are asking for the public's help to find a 65-year-old man they believe is endangered who disappeared in Richmond earlier this week.

Randy Klingman was last seen on Monday by staffers at the Imperial Plaza senior living apartment complex off Bellvue Avenue, according to Richmond Police.

Klingman's family reported him missing to police after "losing contact with him over several days," officers said.

He is described as having a large build. He has brown hair and brown eyes. There is no word on what clothing he may be wearing.

If you have seen Klingman or have information about his whereabouts, call Richmond Police detectives at 804-646-6775.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

