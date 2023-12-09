Richmond man worries as five months pass since father's sudden disappearance

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police detectives have used search teams with dogs twice over the past five months in Bryan Park, looking for signs of missing father Randy Klingman.

Now another step has been made in the investigation into his disappearance.

Detective Clarence Key is a part of this investigation, and swabbed the cheek of Klingman's son, Jacob, to get a DNA sample to enter into a national database - just in case Klingman's remains are found.

"I am concerned - he also has cancer and was going through chemotherapy," Jacob said about his father.

In late July, Klingman disappeared from his Imperial Plaza apartment on Bellevue Avenue in Richmond.

"When my father's friend got into his apartment, nothing had changed. It looked like he had planned on returning," Jacob said.

Detectives are baffled by Klingman's sudden disappearance, saying that it is out of character for him.

They have searched around the assisted living and retirement facility and a nearby park.

"One of the things we are concerned about is the park had some waterways, a couple ponds and what have you so we reached out to our aviation folks and had them circle and survey and we brought in Dogs East," Detective Key said.

Dogs East is a special search and rescue operation, and police say they plan on using them again now that leaves have fallen and areas are easier to see.

"Now that the brush has died off - they want to come back and finish searching that park," Detective Key said.

Klingman's family and friends are holding onto hope for some good news but fear with six months gone - that time is running out.

"I just ask that people look out for him, you know if you work in a hospital and you see someone who looks like him, please contact police. Whether it's in another state or county, just verify his identity," Jacob said.

If you think you've seen Randy Klingman between late July and now, please call the police as it will help them put together a timeline for their investigation.

