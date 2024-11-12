Watch Now
Multiple parked vehicles struck by 'random gunfire' in Randolph neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. — Police were called to the 1900 block of Idlewood Avenue Monday night for a report of "random gunfire," according to a department spokesperson.

Officers arrived to find multiple unoccupied parked vehicles had been struck by bullets. An unoccupied home was also struck by a bullet. No injuries were reported.
Two adult males in the area were charged with firearm violations, and two firearms were seized.

It is unknown if the two males were involved in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Do you know anything about this incident? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

