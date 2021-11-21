Drone team finds body of missing man last seen in Mechanicsville

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- The body of a missing man last seen Wednesday in downtown Mechanicsville was located Saturday, according to officials with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. James Cooper said a sheriff’s office drone team found Randale B. Rosemond's body in a wooded area off of Shady Grove Road near Kelley Drive.

There were no signs of foul play, according to Cooper, and officials previously said Rosemond had a medical condition.

Rosemond's body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, who will determine his cause of death, officials said.

"The Sheriff’s Office would also like to extend our sincere appreciation to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and our citizens for their assistance with the search," Cooper said.

Officials said their investigation into the case remains ongoing.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile devices to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.