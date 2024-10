RICHMOND, Va. -- A Fan restaurant is about to swap guacamole for baba ganoush.

Ramy Yacoub is preparing to close Barrio Taqueria & Tequila at 2229 W. Main St. to make way for Memi’s, his new Egyptian and Middle Eastern restaurant.

Yacoub, 29, bought Barrio from Richmond Restaurant Group last fall and said he began thinking of switching up the concept within a few weeks. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.