Corderos take over Rams House operations; Lindsey Food Group discusses Richmond restaurant plans

RICHMOND, Va. -- The group that runs the food operations at two local hockey rinks has scored a new spot in the city. Javier and Nathalie Cordero are taking over operations of Rams House, the VCU-themed sports bar at 2035 W. Broad St. that Lindsey Food Group opened in 2023. The restaurant has been temporarily closed in recent weeks during the transition, but Javier said they’re planning to reopen Rams House by the end of the month.

