Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Corderos take over Rams House operations; Lindsey Food Group discusses Richmond restaurant plans

Rams House - SCOTT THUMB.png
Richmond BizSense
Javier and Nathalie Cordero are taking over operations of Rams House
Rams House - SCOTT THUMB.png
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- The group that runs the food operations at two local hockey rinks has scored a new spot in the city. Javier and Nathalie Cordero are taking over operations of Rams House, the VCU-themed sports bar at 2035 W. Broad St. that Lindsey Food Group opened in 2023. The restaurant has been temporarily closed in recent weeks during the transition, but Javier said they’re planning to reopen Rams House by the end of the month.

Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

The Fishin' Pig co-founder Nash Osborn on 'Eat It, Virginia!'

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone