RampsRVA reaches milestone with construction of 500th wheelchair ramp

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- An area nonprofit organization that helps people with disabilities reached an impressive milestone this week.

RampsRVA, which was founded by three Collegiate School students in 2005, celebrated the construction of their 500th wheelchair ramp Thursday.

Volunteers with the organization said the recipient of the ramp lost the use of his legs and continues to experience a number of serious health problems after contracting COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, he did end up in a wheelchair, so we did need the ramp for him to get down, transition between the steps,” Marvin Khuldiph, the recipient’s son, said. “Before we were trying to carry him down, and it was kind of a hard process, so this makes life way easier.”

RampsRVA organizers said the pandemic did slow their efforts a bit, but noted that the group still constructed 56 ramps since March of 2020.