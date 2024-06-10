Watch Now
Richmond property manager dives into the junk business


BizSense
Posted at 6:35 AM, Jun 10, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. -- The owner of a local property management company has added the title of Junk King to his resume.

Ralph Reahard, who owns Real Property Management Richmond-Metro, last month purchased the central Virginia franchise of cleanup firm Junk King, which he says will simplify the move-out process for the properties he manages.

Reahard bought the business from Bill Taggart, who had owned and operated the local Junk King franchise with his wife, Jody, since 2012.

While they’ll operate under separate franchise agreements, Reahard said his RPM and Junk King businesses will operate as sister companies with a goal of dealing with the copious amounts of trash, ranging from couches to broken appliances, that are left behind by residents.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
