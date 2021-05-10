Rally remembers women killed in 2017 Mother’s Day I-95 double murder

RICHMOND, Va. -- A rally for justice was held Sunday in Shockoe Bottom in memory of two women killed in a double murder on Mother’s Day four years ago.

Twenty-six-year-old Sharayne Holland and her friend, 23-year-old Tanna Gardner, were shot and killed while driving on Interstate 95 in downtown Richmond on May 14, 2017.

The pair were with a group of friends celebrating Gardner's graduation from Virginia Union University.

"He killed two innocent women on the state highway," Sharayne's mother, Deborah Holland said in an interview in 2020. "Nine hours after that child, Tanna Gardner graduated, she was murdered. Murdered by some idiots."

Provided to WTVR Sharayne Holland and Tanna Gardner

Police know an altercation between two groups near main street station came before the shooting.

Minutes later, a white sedan pulled up next to Gardner's car and opened fire.

"This child didn't go out here in the streets," Deborah Holland said. "She was about education and family."

Holland left behind two young children and her fiancee, who was also shot that night.

"You don't want to break down crying with each other, because you're trying to give each other strength," Deborah Holland said.

Four years later, those responsible for the shooting remain at large.

"I'm sure people do know what happened and the persons that did this," Sharayne's father, Ron Holland said in 2020. "We just need people to come forward."

The Holland family continues to seek justice as another Mother's Day passes.

"There's no justice that will bring our beautiful daughter back here on earth," Deborah Holland said. "So we don't mind waiting, because we're going to wait a lifetime to be able to see our daughter again."

A $50,000 reward remains active for information leading to Gardner and Holland's shooter.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has information was asked to call Virginia State Police at 804-553-3445.