Rally in Chesterfield calls for equal justice: 'Wake up and learn the truth'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The Chesterfield Collaborative for Equal Justice held a rally outside the Chesterfield County Courthouse Saturday morning to promote equal access and opportunities for everyone regardless of race or ethnicity.

The rally focused on issues including justice reform as well as equity in housing, education, health care and economic opportunities for Black, Asian and Latinx people.

Organizers said awareness is often the first step in creating lasting change.

"We need to wake up and learn the truth about our history," one speaker told the crowd."We cannot be afraid to educate our children on what the truth is. There's nothing wrong with the truth. We have made progress. We should be proud of that progress. But to not acknowledge where we started is a falsehood."

Click here to learn more about the organization.