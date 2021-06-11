You can help homeless kittens by donating items to this 'kitten shower'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Animal League (RAL) is expecting an influx of kittens in the coming weeks, and they're hoping you can help them get ready.

As the temperatures rise, so does the number of kittens shelters take in. Last year, RAL took in more than 700 kittens, and this year they are expecting just as many -- if not more.

So, they're going to need more supplies.

They're asking for donations of things like canned food, snuggle safes, blankets and towels with their kitten shower event.

The kitten shower is from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the RAL Shelter on International Drive in North Chesterfield.

They'll have kittens there to cuddle or adopt!

They've created lists of the top supplies they're in need of.

Top 5 supplies for neonates (5 weeks and under):



Kitten replacement milk (PETAg powder/liquid, Breeders Edge, Tailspring)

Heat source (snuggle safe, heating pad, rice sock, etc)

Bottles, miracle nipples and protein shakers

Digital kitchen scale (in grams) and thermometers

Comfort items. Baby blankets, heartbeat animals, feliway

Top 5 supplies for juvenile kittens (5 weeks and over):



Fancy Feast canned kitten food

Purina Kitten Chow

Humidifier

Playpen

Litterbox

If you can't make the event, they have a Chewy wishlist and an Amazon wishlist you can donate from.

