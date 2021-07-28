Watch
After 524 days, RAL's longest resident finally has a fur-ever home

Richmond Animal League
Posted at 1:07 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 13:07:52-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- After spending 524 days with the Richmond Animal League (RAL), Diamanda has finally been adopted and is settling in to her new home.

CBS 6 first told you about the nine-year-old cat, who was RAL's longest resident, in an edition of CBS 6 Gives.

Meteorologist Mike Stone surprised RAL by offering to cover the cost of her adoption and six months worth of medication expenses for her kidney condition in an effort to get Diamanda adopted and into a loving home.

Not long after the story aired, a CBS 6 viewer made a $1,000 donation to cover over three years of medication for Diamanda.

In a post on their Facebook Wednesday, RAL thanked Diamanda's foster parent and the community for their support in finding her a home.

"Because of each and every one of you, pets like Diamanda continue to find second chances and forever homes," the post stated.

