Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Woman killed, passenger medflighted after car went down embankment, hit several trees, troopers say

Rain will increase during the day, and there will be the chance of strong storms.
Brandy Creek Road Fatal Crash
Posted at 8:28 AM, Dec 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-10 09:04:13-05

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. -- A Lawrenceville woman was killed and her passenger was critically injured in a wreck in Brunswick County Saturday night, according to Virginia State Police.

Troopers were called to the single-vehicle crash involving a 6 Nissan Altima in the 200 block of Brandy Creek Road, north of state Route 670, just after 6:10 p.m., Sgt. Michelle Anaya said.

Rakeria Jameka Smith, 32, was headed north on Brandy Creek Road when she lost control of the vehicle coming into a curve at a high rate of speed, according to troopers.

Anaya said a chevron post penetrated the car's windshield as it went down an embankment and then hit several trees.

Smith, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, Anaya said.

The male juvenile passenger, who was also not wearing a seat belt, suffered life-threatening injuries and was medflighted to VCU Medical Center.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone