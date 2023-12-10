Woman killed, passenger medflighted after car went down embankment, hit several trees, troopers say

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. -- A Lawrenceville woman was killed and her passenger was critically injured in a wreck in Brunswick County Saturday night, according to Virginia State Police.

Troopers were called to the single-vehicle crash involving a 6 Nissan Altima in the 200 block of Brandy Creek Road, north of state Route 670, just after 6:10 p.m., Sgt. Michelle Anaya said.

Rakeria Jameka Smith, 32, was headed north on Brandy Creek Road when she lost control of the vehicle coming into a curve at a high rate of speed, according to troopers.

Anaya said a chevron post penetrated the car's windshield as it went down an embankment and then hit several trees.

Smith, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, Anaya said.

The male juvenile passenger, who was also not wearing a seat belt, suffered life-threatening injuries and was medflighted to VCU Medical Center.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.