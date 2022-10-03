Police ID Richmond man killed in Southside shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police identified the man killed as the result of a September 11 shooting in Richmond as 21-year-old Rakeese Greene, 21, of Richmond.

Greene was hospitalized following the shooting and died on September 30. The Medical Examiner will determine Greene's cause and manner of death.

"Officers were called to the 2300 block of Afton Avenue for the report of a [September 11] shooting. Officers arrived and found an adult male, Greene, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote. "Detectives have been investigating since the shooting and ask anyone with information about this homicide to contact Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at (804) 646-0712 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000."

Richmond Police have reported 43 homicides so far in 2022, according to its weekly crime report last updated on October 2, 2022.

Richmond Police reported 61 homicides during the same time period in 2021.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.