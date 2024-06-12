Raising Cane's opens new Glen Allen location

RICHMOND, Va. -- Lovers of chicken had a lot to be thankful for this week in Central Virginia as Raising Cane's opened its fifth location in the Richmond area Tuesday.

Located at 10093 Brook Road the location is Virginia's 13th Raising Cane's. And 20 customers walked away with Free Cane's for a year.

While there CBS 6 photographer Phillip Waddy met one Cane's superfan Bree Beanum who travels to grand openings for the restaurants. She has even won the Free chicken for a year 4 times!

The Glen Allen restaurant is expected to bring 90 new jobs to the Richmond area.

