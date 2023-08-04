Through family tragedy, she kept her dad's hardware store afloat: 'I think he’d be very proud'

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- Ragsdale Building Supply in Dinwiddie County has been a one-stop shop for contractors and DIYers for decades.

“We have everything from paints, sundries, hardware, electrical. We have a full lumber yard,” owner Charlotte Ragsdale said.

What separates this business from other hardware stores, according to customers, is the top-notch customer service coupled with deep roots.

Beloved founder Robert Ragsdale built this county landmark in 1972.

Mr. Ragsdale hired Ted Scott when he was just 17 years old. The employee-turned-customer worked here from the very beginning till 1980 earning $2 an hour.

“I was an employee when it was just starting to open,” Scott said. “You learned a lot from Mr. Ragsdale. Like a second father. Respected him tremendously.”

The building supply has survived recessions, a housing crisis, and Covid when so many other small businesses went belly up.

Steering the store through many of those ups and downs was Robert’s daughter Charlotte, who started working there 37 years ago.

“I get here early. My dad would get here earlier,” Charlotte said. “My father was definitely old school.”

When Charlotte bought the business in 2001, some skeptical customers didn’t think she was the right fit.

“I was in my 20s. It was unheard of for a woman to be in this position at all,” she said.

Now 60 years old, the owner isn’t deterred from working in this male-dominated industry.

“But it's like ‘OK you want to talk to the man, that is fine, they’re still going to come to me to find out what the answer is,” Charlotte said with a laugh.

After shattering stereotypes, Charlotte can sell you the products to clean up the mess.

“If you ask my opinion I’m going to give it to you plain and simple,” she said.

The Dinwiddie institution hasn’t buckled under the pressure of big box stores either.

Allan Ozmore said the Ragsdales earned his loyalty long ago.

”I would rather spend my money with someone I know than I don’t know. When I come in here I get to see her. I don’t get to see the man who owns Home Depot or Lowe’s,” Ozmore said. ”He always believed in helping the little man.”

Customer James Spence called the founder of the business a friend.

“Been shopping here ever since this building opened up,” Spence said. “Mr. Ragsdale was a person you would want as your neighbor. He reminded me of the characteristics my father had.”

The former principal said Ragsdale passed on many valuable lessons to his daughter Charlotte.

”It doesn’t matter if she is male or female. She is knowledgeable. She is energetic. And she knows exactly what she is talking about,” Spence said.

Charlotte said she only wished she could show her dad how his beloved store is still flourishing.

Eighteen years ago this month, in August 2005, Robert and Betty Ragsdale died a quarter of a mile from the store.

“My parents were killed in an automobile accident. Four days before their 50th wedding anniversary,” Charlotte said.

Charlotte was shattered but she never thought of selling the store.

“I definitely believe my mom and dad are always with me,” she said.

While customers said losing the Ragsdales cut deep, the former owner’s memory lives on.

“He enjoyed being here. It wasn’t just working. It was a social setting,” Charlotte said.

Charlotte said she feels her father watching over her and guiding her in every transaction and interaction.

“I enjoy having his picture up,” she said. ”I think it is nice.”

Charlotte Ragsdale is the business owner hammering home the importance of shopping local while carrying on the legacy of the man who started it all.

”He is still here before I open up,” Charlotte said with a smile. “I think he’d be very proud. He would probably say. I knew you could do it.”

