Radio One stations hold 13th school supply drive outside Richmond Walmart

RICHMOND, Va. -- Some Richmond radio stations came together for the 13th year to collect school supplies for area families this weekend.

The goal is to help up to 800 families get what they need to have a successful school year with the collection drive outside the Walmart on Sheila Lane.

Organizers said the supplies can make a big impact on the community.

“Especially since the pandemic has hit it's just important to supports all families because everybody is going through a hard time right now,” Radio One Promotions Director Anissa Turner Randolph said. “You know between inflation, the rises of prices. We want to use our radio resource to be able to help the people help the kids.”

All supplies donated this weekend will be distributed during the annual Prep for Success Giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 19

from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Trinity Family Life Center on Dill Road in Richmond.

Radio One operates stations, The Box 102.7, iPower 104.1, Kiss 105.7 and Praise 104.7.